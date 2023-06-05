Mr. George Albert Walker, age 77, of Elba, Ala., died Sunday, May 14, 2023.
He was born on August 19, 1945 to George and Laura Ann Walker in Barbour County, Ala.
Albert worked over 30 years at Opp Micolas Cotton Mills while also working in the logging industry. After the mill closed, he studied and went back to school to get his CDL license. He was proud of this accomplishment because he only completed 9th grade while in school. He drove trucks for several years before retiring.
At an early age he joined New Zion Baptist Church where he served until his death. He was a Masonic Brother and an active member of The Bros Club.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 18, 2023, from the Chapel of Coleman Funeral Home of Elba.
Albert was preceded in death by his mother and father, George and Laura Ann Walker; his sister, Anna Mae Abbott; his brother, Deacon Willie James Walker; his in-laws, Fred and Eva Mae Flowers; his grandson, Nicholas; and a host of brothers and sisters in law.
Survivors include the love of his life and devoted wife of 57 years: Annie Walker, Elba; his children: Bobby Jordan (Gayle), and Chequita Walker, both of Elba, Jennifer Walker, Atlanta, Ga., Yolanda Coleman (Steven), Troy, Ala., Ron Ellis (Takisha), York, SC; Rozalyn Miller (Patrick), Enterprise, Ala.; his grandchildren: Lakia, Amber, Josiah, Appleonia, Daneesha, Quan, Jarron, Jania, Gabrielle, Keon, Zachariah, Jamilya, and Wesley; his uncle Sammy Coleman, aunt Vernella Carmicheal, and a special niece Rita Smith and great nephew Aaron Smith; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
