George Chris Goodwin age 68, a resident of Elba, AL died Friday, February 11, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Elba Lady Tigers win three in busy week
- Elba Masons welcome visitor
- Two Kinston teachers recognized as “Teacher of the Year” winners during CCBOE meeting
- Second suspect in Sara Starr murder from 2017 turns himself in to authorities
- Brainstorms for 2/10/2022
- Notice of Appointment - The Estate of Louise F. Wilson
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of Mildred Jean Morrow
- Adv for Bids - C.C. Water Authority and WW & SB of the Town of New Brockton
Most Popular
Articles
- Second suspect in Sara Starr murder from 2017 turns himself in to authorities
- Two Kinston teachers recognized as “Teacher of the Year” winners during CCBOE meeting
- Mrs. Carly Mixon
- Elba Masons welcome visitor
- Notice to Creditors - Estate of James Keith Ward
- Semi-truck overturns and burns
- VR Insurance Holdings announces acquisition of National Security Group
- Charles David Donaldson, Sr.
- Elba’s Callie Pope named Bryant-Jordan Foundation Achievement Award winner for Class 2A, Region 2
- Elba Lady Tigers win three in busy week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.