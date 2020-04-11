George David Hutchison age 62, a resident of Elba, AL died Saturday April 11, 2020 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. No formal services will be held at this time due to the threat of the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
He is survived by siblings, Julian Leonard Hutchison of Centennial, CO, Sidney Wink Hutchison of Pinallas Park, FL, James Benjamin Hutchison of New Brockton, AL, Janice Lena Boutwell of Elba, Curtis Steen Hutchison of New Brockton, Patsy Elizabeth Hutchison of Panama City, FL, and Reba Ann Custer of Ft. Walton Beach, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dessree Davis Hutchison and Julian Sisroe Hutchison.
Hayes Funeral Home is serving the Hutchison family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.