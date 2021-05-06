Mr. George Wallace Millette, age 58, of Jack Ala., died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
George was a graduate of Zion Chapel High School and had been employed with Sikorsky’s of Troy, Ala. for the last 36 years and enjoyed the opportunity to travel to Australia, Hawaii and Germany on company projects. He was always the employee that would go over and beyond to help anyone.
One thing for sure, his daughter Madison and his wife Jody were “The Apple of His Eye” as he glowed when he talked about his family and was so proud of their many accomplishments.
George has been an active member of Hebron Baptist Church since 1975 and has served on several committees, teaching Sunday School, Youth Groups, Assisting with Vacation Bible School, etc.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Hebron Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hebron Baptist Church on Saturday, May 8, from 12-2 p.m.
George was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Millette; and mother, Marnell Spears; his brother, Jimmy Smart; and his sister, Norma Beavers.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years: Jody Millette, and his daughter: Madison (David) Reynolds; his aunt/mother that raised him: Magalene Hall, Wilkinstown, Ala.; two brothers: Larry (Kimlen) McWaters, South Carolina, and Don McWaters, Newbia Community; three sisters: Debbie Reeves, and Velida (Bob) Davis, both of Montgomery, Ala., Kathy (Craig) Tutor, Hartford, Ala. George was very fortunate to have the opportunity to mentor several children, including: Mason Bedsole, Jason (Maggie) Hartley, Barbara Baer, and Alegria Ramos; and many nieces, nephews and friends that adored him.
