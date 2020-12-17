Ginger Donaldson

Ginger Lynn Donaldson age 51 of Montgomery, AL died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL.
Graveside services will be held from Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Burial services will follow in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home of Elba in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in memory of Ginger.
Survivors include: mother - Vivian Green, Montgomery; daughter - Leah Kristen Taylor, Montgomery; granddaughters - Natalynn Taylor, and Allie Grace Bunt, both of Jack, AL; grandson - Colton Donaldson, Ponce De Leon, FL; brother - Ronny (Vickie) Green, of Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dwight Green.
