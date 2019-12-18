Gladys Alene Barlow age 92 of Brantley, AL died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on
Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial services will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: son - Ronald Ray Barlow, daughter-in-law - Debbie Barlow, granddaughter – Charly (David) Mitchell, great granddaughter - Paisley Rae Mitchell, all of Brantley.
