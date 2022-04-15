Glenda Dianne Bell 54 of Elba, AL died Friday, April 15, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Garry Winstead officiating. Burial services will follow in the Wise Mill Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: sons - Casey Allan (Heather) Gainey, Opelika, AL, and Cory Parker (Jennifer) Gainey, Geneva, AL; daughter - Sydney Brooke Sherwood, Elba; mother - Janice Horowitz Bell, Elba; eleven grandchildren; brothers - Dwayne (Susan) Bell, Destin, FL, Keith (Daisy) Bell, Elba, and Roland (Lana) Bell, Dadeville, AL.
