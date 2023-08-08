Glenda Daniels

GLENDA SUE (KNOTTS) DANIELS
Mrs. Glenda Sue (Knotts) Daniels, age 75, of Elba, Ala., died unexpectedly in her home Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Mrs. Glenda was born Aug. 15, 1947 to Joel and Julia (Mobley) Knotts in Phenix City, Ala. On Feb. 15, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart John Edwin Daniels. He was part of the first football team and she was co-captain of the first cheerleader squad at Zion Chapel High School. She was a poultry grower for 54 years.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, Westside Baptist Church in Elba with Rev. Ken Wilson and Rev. Bruce Williams officiating and Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Mrs. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Joel D. & Julia Mobley Knotts; brothers, J. D. Knotts, Douglas Knotts (Maureen), Wallace Knotts (JoAnn), Curtis Knotts (Shirley), Lamar Knotts (Janice); sisters, Dorothy, Doris Whitehead (Morgan), Frances Boutwell (Leo), Nellie Stinson (Ray); along with her father-in-law, John Stillman Daniels, and mother-in-law, Ovie Rene (Maddox) Daniels.
Survivors include her husband: John Edwin Daniels; her daughter: Lisa Wade (Ronald); son: John David Daniels (Kris); grandchildren: John Calvin Daniels, Jaxon Wade, Jonathan Wade (Jasmine), Kaley Wade (Ben), Benja Livingston and Abigail Livingston; great-grandchildren: Piper Wade and Bella Ueltzen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
