Gloria Harper

Gloria Jean Harper age 86 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Noland Hospital in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM with Rev.
Kit Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday,
September 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Gloria was born June 12, 1936, near Lawley, AL
She was the salutatorian of her senior class. She then moved to Birmingham and met her husband of 63 years John Harper as they both worked for Hayes Aviation - Gloria in Birmingham and John at Fort Rucker.
Gloria was a Department of the Army civil service employee for 35 years at Fort Rucker.
Gloria is survived by her husband John Harper of Elba; son, John "Jay" Harper of Nashville, TN daughter, Tiffany (Stephen) Blount of Tuscaloosa, AL.; grandchildren, Harper Blount of Birmingham, AL and Johnathan Blount of Tuscaloosa; sister, Katherine Barnett of Jemison, AL and brother Lafayette (Dempsey) Huey of Birmingham, plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Herman Huey and Mrs. Wilda Lawrence Huey and siblings Laurence Huey, Ann Lackey, Franklin Huey, and Thomas Huey.
