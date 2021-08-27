Gloria J Washburn age 72 of Elba, AL died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 227 Dr. Roberts Drive in Elba on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM.
Survivors include: husband - William L Washburn, Elba; sons - Brian Cox, Jason (Amber) Cox, and - Tracy (Jennifer) Washburn; daughters - Mickie (Allen) Mowbray, and - Mary (Roland) Rathell; fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, is serving the Washburn family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.