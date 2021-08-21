Gloria J. Washburn age 72, a resident of Elba, AL died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise due to complications of COVID-19. In accordance with her wishes, no public services will be held at this time. A completed obituary including survivors be added soon.
