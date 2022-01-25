Mrs. Gloria S. Blue, age 85, of Enterprise, Ala., died Dec. 23, 2021.
She was born Aug. 13, 1936 in Elba, Ala., to the late Luke Simmons Sr. and Grace Simmons. At the age of 12, she joined Elba Zion Baptist Church. She attended Mulberry Heights Colored School until 1955, when the family moved to Detroit, Michigan. She ultimately returned to Alabama. Gloria worked for over 30 years at Human Resource Development Corporation and retired in 1997.
Funeral services were held Dec. 30, 2021 from the Chapel of Coleman Funeral Home in Elba.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Don Blue, son, Arthur Grady Blue III, and a grandson, Montez Tony Blackmon.
Survivors include her son: Billy Don Blue Jr.; daughters-in-law: Claudette and Rene Blue, and Patricia Dawson; grandchildren: Dorian Bell, Billy Blue III, Annedrea Blue, Demetrius Bell, Shervekia Bell, DeVonte Blue, and Janae Knox; siblings: Luke Simmons Jr., Eleanor Green, and Ann Hamm; along with a host of nephews, cousins, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.