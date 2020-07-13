John Wayne Mixson was born on the family farm near New Brockton, AL on June 16, 1922. He died peacefully Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home in Tallahassee, FL. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margie Grace Mixson.
He joined the Navy in 1942 and served our country during World War II. After leaving the Navy, he entered the University of Florida and graduated with a degree in business in 1947. Returning to Campbellton, FL, he purchased a small farm which grew to a 2,000-acre cattle, peanut and grain operation.
Wayne was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1967 and was re-elected for six consecutive terms. Then Senator Bob Graham asked him to run for Lieutenant Governor with him in his race for Governor. After two terms in office, Bob Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate. He took office several days early and Wayne became the 39th Governor of Florida.
A private funeral service for former Governor Wayne Mixson was held on Friday, July 10, in Tallahassee, Florida.
A brief committal service, as well as rendering of military honors, was held \ Saturday, July 11, at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville, FL.
The family requests that gifts in memory of Governor Mixson may be made to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org) or a charity of your choice.
James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville assisted Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee with the Graceville arrangements.
