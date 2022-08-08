Gracie Lee Parker Driggers age 90 of Elba, AL died on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Westside Terrace in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held from Westside Baptist Church, Elba on Wednesday, August 10th at 2:00 PM with Rev Ken Wilson officiating. Burial services will follow at Hillcrest Gardens also in Elba. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Grace, the youngest of 13 children, born in the depths of the Great Depression, she knew the value of hard work and honesty and passed that on to her three sons.
Survivors include: sons - Mickey (Donna) Driggers, Elba, and - Tim Driggers (Bill), Houston, TX; granddaughters- Amy Marques, Colorado Springs, CO, Katie Eddins, and Emily White, both of Elba; grandson - Charles Driggers, Salem, AL; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by: her husband of 62 years, Howard E. (Sam) Driggers, a son Kenny, her parents Owen Thomas and Lettie Parker, and all twelve of her brothers and sisters.
Hayes Funeral Home is serving the Driggers Family.
