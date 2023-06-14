William Gregory "Greg" Brunson age 66 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home in Elba, Alabama. Memorial services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM with Rev. Michael Woodham and Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Janet Brunson, Elba; daughters - Allison Lee (Ashton) Mashburn, Montgomery, AL, and Jana Graves, Elba; sons - William Christopher (Samathan) Brunson, Prattville, AL, and Jerod (Ashley) Simmons, New Brockton, AL; grandson - Riley Simmons, New Brockton; granddaughters - Felicity Graves, and Breanna Graves, both of Elba; sister - Victoria English, Decatur, AL; Winston (Dee) Brunson, Enterprise, AL, and his four legged son Sam who was a constant companion.
