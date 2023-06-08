Gregg Prettyman age 60, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced.
He leaves behind sons - Joshua Prettyman, - Ezekiel Prettyman, and Robert Cullum, all of Elba; daughters - Brandie Prettyman, Tyra Bradley, and Selenia Martinelli all of Elba, plus Brianna Prettyman, Spokane, WA; He is also survived by brothers - Jed Prettyman, Corinth, MS, and Joe Prettyman, Linden, TX; sisters - Sheryl McClellan, Jean Pascal, and Sue Chezem, all of Linden, TX, plus Judy Adams of Eau Claire, WI; along with fifteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Prettyman, a son, Jeremiah Prettyman, along with his parents, Mary Dianne, and Ray LaVerne Prettyman.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Prettyman family.
