Gurves "Roy" Simmons age 84 of Elba, AL died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Piedmont-Augusta Hospital in Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Lane Simmons and Rev. Jimmy Eddins officiating. Burial services will follow in the Zoar Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Lois Simmons, Elba; daughters – Cynthia Simmons (PoJo) Simmons, Glenwood, AL, Kathy Simmons (James) Isbell, Evans, GA and Lesa Simmons (Johnny) Johnson, Enterprise, AL; son - Donald (Bonnie) Simmons, Troy, AL; sister - Mamie Spann Clark, Basin, AL; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.