Mr. Harlan Richard McDaniel of Enterprise, Ala. died June 29, 2020.
Memorial services were held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Pleasant Rest Cemetery, Enterprise, with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Harlan Richard McDaniel was born on March 24, 1968 in Detroit, Mich. Harlan was the son of Nathaniel McDaniel and Mary A. Eutsey McDaniel.
In his early years, Harlan attended Gartha B. Peterson Elementary School in Atlanta, Ga. and moved on to East Atlanta High School where he graduated with the class of 1986. He was in the R.O.T.C., played football and baseball.
Survivors include his children: Harlan McDaniel, Zataveous Wright, Jameyah McDaniel, Zamiyah McDaniel, Kenesia Holdbs; his siblings: Rodney A. McDaniel, Christal E. Fleming, and Monique McDaniel; aunts: Mildred “Wenchy” Evans and Debra Council; grandchildren: Quentez Young Brackins, King McDaniel, Tashyra Hill and Honest Hobbs; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.