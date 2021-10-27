Mr. Harold David Cain, age 90, of Opp, AL died Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services for Mr. Cain will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 29, 2021 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Gary Miller will be officiating with special music by Kay Bellino. Serving as pallbearers will be Ralph Riley, Eddie Spann, Tim Wyatt, Raymond Worley, Randy Williams and Alex Erwin.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Jo Cain; sister, Betty Linville; brothers, Edward “Max” Cain and Hayes Cain; brother-in-law, Richard Parr and wife, Alicia; Jane and Kenneth Short and Kendall and Ralph Riley; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Harold Jason Cain; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Bolton and Henry; brother, Clinton J. Cain; brother and sister-in-law, Robert Cain and Dean; brother-in-law, Lewis Linville; and parents, Jesse Lou Parker Cain and J. D. Cain.
