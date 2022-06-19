Mr. Hayward Tommy Bryan, age 64, of Elba, Ala., died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Ala.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Min. Greg Hanchey officiating. Committal services will follow in the Liberty Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made directly to Hayes Funeral Home to help pay funeral expenses.
Survivors include his Wife - Denise Bryan, Elba, AL, Daughter - Amber (Shon) Willis, Leesville, LA, Son - Michael (Jessica) Bryan, Ozark, AL, Granddaughter - Katlyn Grogg, Elba, AL, Grandson - Kaleb Grogg, Elba, AL, Granddaughter - Emily Willis, Leesville, LA, Grandson - Kaden Grogg, Elba, AL, Granddaughter - Brooklyn Willis, Leesville, LA, Grandson - Hunter Bryan, Ozark, AL, Granddaughter - Alyssa Willis, Leesville, LA,
He was preceded in death by his Parents - Jimmy and Vivian Lee Bryan, and a Brother - Ricky Bryan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.