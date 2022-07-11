Mr. Hayward Towles, age 80, of Elba, Ala., died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Elba First Assembly of God Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Mr. Towles was a lifelong resident of Elba. He was a proud Army Veteran and often spoke fondly of his time spent in Europe, especially Germany. He served in the ministry by taking missionary trips to Haiti in his early years and teaching the men Adult Sunday School class later in life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Morris Towles; mother, Mamie Ethel Seay Towles; and brother, Ned Towles.
Survivors include his daughter: Ceretha T. Stricklin (husband, Lee), Elba; grandsons: Conner Stricklin and Beau Stricklin, and granddaughter: Alleigh Stricklin, all of Elba; brother: Thomas W. Towles (Jack); and his nieces and nephews.
