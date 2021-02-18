Heddy Johnson Cox, age 77, of Elba, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born and reared in Mobile, Ala., and graduated from Florala High School. It was in Florala that she met her husband, Ferrin Cox, who courted her over the soda fountain at Moody Drug where she worked until their marriage on August 23, 1963.
As a young couple, the Coxes moved to Elba in 1964 where he took the helm of The Elba Clipper. After they purchased the business in 1971, she worked by his side daily in whatever role was needed as long as her health permitted.
The Coxes are members of Elba First United Methodist Church, where “Mrs. Heddy” took great joy in working in the nursery for many years. For decades, they have shared the ups and downs of life with members of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class, who are loved and appreciated as extended family.
In addition to her husband of more than 57 years, Mrs. Cox is survived by her children, Michele (Tom) Gerlach, of Andalusia, Chris (Penny) Cox, of Opelika, and Eric (Karen) Cox of Excel; her sister, Theresa Johnson Adams of Destin; her grandchildren, Sarah and Christopher Cox of Opelika; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kevin, Ann, Kate and Carson Gerlach, Anthony, Hillary, Gage and Emmy Brantley, Cody Crutchfield and Kaylen Crutchfield; several sisters-and brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family also acknowledges with appreciation the many employees and associates of The Elba Clipper and The Graceville News, past and present, whom they also consider part of their extended family.
Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Nellie Johnson, and two siblings, Mack and Clifford Johnson.
Because of the COVID pandemic, private family services are planned with Steve Reneau, pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Internment is in Evergreen Cemetery. Hayes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 503 Davis St., Elba, AL 36323; the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org; or the charity of one’s choice.
