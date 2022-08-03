Helen Ballard age 69 of Montgomery, AL formerly of Elba died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Baptist Hospital South in Montgomery. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Kenny Hoomes officiating. Burial services will follow in the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: mother - Annie Ballard, Opp, AL; brothers – Wayne Ballard, and Dennis (Tammy) Ballard, both of Elba, along with Jacky (Annie) Ballard, and Heath (Becky) Ballard, both of Opp,
Ms. Ballard was preceded in death by her father - Herbert Eugene Ballard and sister - Glenda Ballard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.