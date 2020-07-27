Helen Hodge

Helen Jeanette Hodge age 74, a resident of Glenwood, AL died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, AL.
Graveside services will be held at Zoar Community Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, 2020 beginning at 10:30 AM with Rev. Lloyd Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in the Zoar Community Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home
directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday morning, July 30th, from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM. Flowers will be accepted of those wishing to make memorials are asked to do so to the Zoar Community Cemetery
fund.
Mrs. Hodge is survived by daughters - Reginnia "Gina" (Patrick) Bowles, Manchester, TN, Blanche (Tony) Johnson, Orlando, FL, and Showndra Kaye Leon, Daleville, AL; sons - Walter O'Neil "Tommy" (Lisa) Shiver, Cantonment, FL, Joseph Scott "Joey" (Christine) Hodge, Jacksonville, AR, Jonathan Rex "Jon" Hodge, Glenwood, AL; along with sisters - Betty Payne, Letohatchee, AL, Frances Lane, Talladega, AL and Ethell Norris Robbins, Birmingham, AL; brothers - Randell Norris, New Castle, IN, and Harold "Pete" Norris of Shiloh, Georgia. She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Noah Rex Hodge, by her parents Alice and Horace Norris, along with a brother Rayfus Norris.
