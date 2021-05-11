Helen Smith age 90, a resident of Opp, AL died peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home. No local services will be held. Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton, IN will be in charge of funeral services in the coming days. A completed obituary including survivors will be added soon.
