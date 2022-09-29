Henrietta Grimes

Henrietta Mack Grimes age 81, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held at Westside Baptist Church on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mrs. Grimes will lie-in-state in the church one hour prior to services on Saturday. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Flowers will accepted or those wishing to make memorials, are asked to do so to Westside Baptist Church, 1026 Caroline Street, Elba, AL 36323.
Henrietta was a graduate of Elba High School, and worked in banking for twenty-five years. She served as Elba's "first lady" during her husband's term as Mayor for fifteen years.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son, Wynn (Freida) Grimes, Troy, AL; daughter, Lisa Ann Grimes, Elba, granddaughter, Eady Rodgers, Troy; grandson, Stewart Pinkard, Birmingham, AL, along with great grandsons, Watts and Gray Rodgers of Troy. sister, Kaye (Ronnie) Whitworth, Elba; and sister-in-law, Jackie Mack of Elba; niece, Kayron (Kelly) Shehee, along with their sons, Cole, and Whit, Elba; nephew, Jamie (Carrie) Whitworth, along with children, Lilly Grace, Jaxon and Josie, Elba; and nephew, Bryan and Anita Grimes also of Elba.
Mrs. Grimes was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Grimes, Sr., along with her parents, Ruth and Ulma Mack, and by her brothers, Brad, Don, and Reggie Mack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.