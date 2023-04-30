Henry Willard Grantham age 70 of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL
