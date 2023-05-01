Henry Willard Grantham age 70 of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, April 30, 2023 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jimmy Grantham officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM.
Survivors include: step-sons - Joel Mattox, Smiths Station, AL, Frank Mattox, Columbus, GA, and Chris Mattox, Baton Rouge, LA; grandson - Seth Mattocks, Spanish Fort, AL; granddaughters - Christina Mattocks, and Emma Mattocks, both of Columbus; brother - Dwyett (Marie) Grantham, plus sisters - Polly Grantham, Gail (Glen) Gatlin, and Faye (Jimmy) Tillis, all of Elba
He was preceded in death by wife - Carol Grantham; parents - Grady and Ivey Ellis Grantham; sister - Wanda Davis; brothers - GB Grantham Jr., Grady "Buster" Grantham, Eugene "Snowball" Grantham, and Benny "Pete" Grantham.
