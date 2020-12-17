Herbert Douglas Wise, 73, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Birmingham, AL.
Herb was born on September 20, 1947, in Enterprise, AL. He was raised in Elba, AL, by his parents, the late James Joseph and Mary Alice Wise. He graduated from Elba High School and Auburn University. He married his late wife, Sandra Hensley Wise, of 34 years, on June 26, 1971. They moved to Greenville, AL and he began his career in banking. He was president of the Greenville Bank for many years. In 1984, they moved to Mountain Brook, AL where they raised their two sons, Joseph “Collins” Wise and James Penland Wise, and he pursued his career in real estate. He also served in the National Guard and was involved with many community service organizations over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Hensley Wise and his brother, James Joseph Wise, Jr. He is survived by his sons, Joseph “Collins” Wise (Allison) of Birmingham, and James Penland Wise (Elizabeth) of Gulfport, MS; five grandchildren, Alice Hensley Wise, Joseph Collins Wise, Jr., James “Clark” Wise, William Rainer Wise, and Reid Harrison Wise.
Due to COVID a memorial service will be held for immediate family at a future date.
John Ridout’s Funeral Parlors, 2116 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL is serving the Wise family.
