Mr. Herbert E. Chambers of Enterprise, AL died February 7, 2021 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services were held Friday February 12, 2021 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel, Enterprise with Coleman Funeral Home Enterprise directing
Herbert Chambers was born on April 8, 1954 in Enterprise to late Roosevelt Chambers and Olean Purvis Barry.
Herbert was a resident of the Elba Health and Rehabilitation but his heart and mind was never too far from his home and his years in the Enterprise City schools.
Preceding him in death was one sister - Airmedia (Blondie) GrandBerry.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother - Olean (Elias) Barry; daughter - Selena (Jerome) Mittier of Enterprise; brother - Roosevelt Chambers Jr. Richmond Hill, GA; sisters -Charlene Barry, Angela M. Barry (Calera), Laura Bryant, all of Enterprise; aunts - Erma J. Dawson, Ohio, Essie Mae Purvis, Sarasota FL, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
