Charles Herman Driggers, Jr. age 72, a resident of New Brockton, AL died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be held at New Brockton City Cemetery on Friday, December 17, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Boyd Hartzog officiating. Burial will follow in the New Brockton City Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Mr. Driggers’ career spanned 42 years, where he served in various roles at the Elba police department, Coffee County Sheriff department and later served as Chief of Police for New Brockton.
Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife - Rhonda Driggers, New Brockton; sons - Charles "Charlie" Herman Driggers, III (Melissa), New Brockton, and Christopher Lamb (April), Brantley, AL; daughter - Casie Vierk (Stephen), Wyandotte, MI; along with granddaughters – Katelyn Sdao, Montgomery, AL, Alex Tyson, and Brooklyn Lamb, both of Brantley, plus Lauren Vierk, Wyandotte, MI; grandsons – Alec Lamb, and Christian Driggers both of Brantley, and Gray Driggers of New Brockton. He is also survived by two uncles, one aunt, and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Charles Herman Driggers.
