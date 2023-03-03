Mr. Herman Wade Gibson, age 71, a resident of Dothan, Ala., died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his residence.
Wade was born Jan. 4, 1952 in Troy, Ala. to the late Christopher and Mollie Richardson Gibson. He loved all things outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping. When he wasn't outdoors, he enjoyed going to Country's BBQ in Columbus, Ga., one of the things he loved most. Wade was an avid Alabama Football fan and loved model airplanes and traveling to Mobile to visit the Battleship. Wade attended Crossroads Baptist Church.
A celebration of life service was held Friday, March 3, 2023, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan with Brother Doug MaCormack officiating and Gail Welch and Joyce Lee speaking. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park.
Survivors include his sisters: Joyce Lee, Gail Welch, Faye Clark, and Cathy Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
