Mr. Houston Dunlap of Enterprise, AL died March 1, 2023. A wake was held Saturday March 11, 2023 at Coleman Funeral Home Chapel.
Houston Dunlap was born January 15, 1945, to the late Reverend Muncy C. Dunlap Sr., and Mildred Lee Miller Dunlap in Houston County, AL.
Mr. Houston was a member of New Summerhill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an usher.
Mr. Houston leaves to cherish his memories, Mrs. Annie Dunlap of Marietta GA, Willie Bradham of Atlanta, GA, Harriett Bradham and Marvin Dunlap, both of Dothan, Al, LaTonia Edwards of Marietta; Ms. Lilie Elease Gibson of Attapulgus, GA; Carol Gibson of Alto, GA; Michael (Little) Dunlap of Ocala, FL; and La’Shay Gibson of Daleville, AL.; Lesia Gibson Attapulgus, GA; Cathy (Robert) Cheetum Donaldsonville, GA; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; brothers: James (Denise) Dunlap, Muncy Dunlap Jr, Johnny Dunlap, Charles “Ray” Dunlap, and Arlaster (Michelle) Dunlap, and sisters Gladys Neal, and Betty Sumo. Lifelong friend Winston Jones, a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Mr. Houston is preceded in death by his wife LaTanya Thomas, parents Muncy Sr and Mildred Dunlap, two sisters Judene Myhand, and L. Hazel Pittman, three sons, Houston Dunlap Jr, Horace H. Dunlap, and Timothy Dunlap, and daughter Louise Bostic, one grandson, and granddaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.