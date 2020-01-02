Mr Howard R Williams age 73 of Brantley, AL died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Ed Russell officiating. Burial services will follow in the Veasey Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Annie Jewell Williams, Brantley; daughter - Kim W. Bane, Brantley, AL; granddaughters - Amy Wicker, and Amber (Cody) Little, both of Brantley; grandson – Cody Wicker, Brantley; brothers - Wayne Williams, Lowery, AL, and Hayward Williams, Opp; sister - Thelma Acree, Elba, AL.; and three great grandchildren.
