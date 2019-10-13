Hubert Allen Baxley age 60, a resident of Level Plains, AL died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Medical Center Enterprise. No formal services will be held.
Allen leaves behind a wife - Sondra Driggers Baxley; along with sons, Steven L. Baxley of Daleville, AL, Andrew Allen Baxley of Level Plains, Shane Burke of Mobile, AL and Josh Burke of Elba, AL. He also is survived by a daughter Samantha Nicole Lee of New Brockton, AL; by brothers, Jamie and Terry Baxley of Enterprise, AL, along with eleven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert Almond Baxley, and Emily Ann Pruitt Baxley, along with a son Johnathon Richardson, and a brother Gerald Baxley.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Baxley family.
