Mr. Hubert Kelley Jr age 83 of the Jack community died at his home last night. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL upon completion.
Latest News
- Elba's Class of 1966 members donate to Elba High School Alumni Association
- Cody Keene is new coach at Zion Chapel
- Lady Tigers rally past Carroll 13-7
- CCBOE employs first New Brockton Middle School principal
- Elba Career Academy HOSA student Blair Wyrosdick wins “Gold” at state
- Elba choral department plans to bring Disney’s Lion King Jr® to stage
- Brainstorms for 3/10/2022
- Estate Notice - In the Matter of Kathy A Rogers
Most Popular
Articles
- CCBOE employs first New Brockton Middle School principal
- Elba's Class of 1966 members donate to Elba High School Alumni Association
- Cody Keene is new coach at Zion Chapel
- Elba Career Academy HOSA student Blair Wyrosdick wins “Gold” at state
- Vernette Maddox
- Estate Notice - In the Matter of Johnny Wilburn Blackmon
- Janet Lawford Hobbs
- Elba High School Class of '66 holds reunion
- Mount Zion Baptist Church plans ‘Spring Revival’ for April 4th-6th
- Andy Kimmey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.