Herbert George Winters age 84 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his daughters' home in Wetumpka, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:30 AM with Rev. Lloyd Snellgrove officiating. Burial services will follow in the Zoar Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
Survivors include: wife - Bobbie Jean Winters, Elba; daughter - Sandy (Bert) Tew, Wetumpka; sons - Randy Herbert (Penny) Winters, Elba, and Chris (Dana) Winters, Victoria, AL; sisters - Jeanie Lacost, and Carol Finch, both of Carp Lake, MI; brother - Robert "Bob" (Linda) Winters, also of Carp Lake; grandsons - Michael Kelley, Ryan Kelley, T J Winters, Chanse Winters, - Justin Winters, and Mathew Winters; granddaughters - Tiffany Cox, Shannon Winters, and Rae Winters along with eleven great grandchildren.
Mr. Winters was preceded in death by his father - Lewis Henry Winters, mother - Blanche Margarette Winters, Brother - Lewis Winters and sister - Orthella "Sis" Marshall.
