Huey Anderson

Rev. Huey D. Anderson, of New Brockton, AL died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his home. He was 81 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Faith Assembly of God Church with Rev. Billy Cardwell and Rev. Tommy Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
He retired from Dorsey Trailers after 38 years of employment. He pastored six different churches in the area and was a dependable and faithful servant of God.
Rev. Anderson was preceded in death by six brothers William, Lunie, Marion, David, Jessie, Roy and a sister Linda Baxley.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Elaine Layton Anderson, New Brockton; daughter, Brenda Jenkins (Warren), Catlett, VA; son, Mark Anderson (Petula), Bridgeport, WV; nine grandchildren, Ashley Friedman (Robert), Pensacola, FL; Allison Laake (Alex), Midland, VA; Anne Friedman (Casey), Locust Grove, VA; Sarah Jenkins, and Jonathan Jenkins, both of Catlett, VA; Kaleigh Goehring (Timon), Milton, FL; Nicholas Anderson, Clarksburg, WV; Jordan Anderson, and Josiah Anderson, both of Clarksburg, WV; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Anderson, Enterprise, AL; several nieces, nephews and other relatives
