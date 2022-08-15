Huey Wayne Allen age 72 of Elba, AL died Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Chris Adams officiating. Burial services will follow in the Woodland Grove Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday,
August 17, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: brother - Garry (Jenny) Allen, Elba; sisters - Linda McGuirt, Dadeville, AL, Cindy (David) Smith, Helena, AL, and Pam (Seth) Stebbins, Live Oak, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Huey was preceded in death by his father - Clifford Allen, mother - Beulah Mae Golden Allen, and brother - Clifton Allen.
