Hughie W. Bryan Jr.

Hughie Wildon Bryan, Jr. age 74 a resident of the Pine Level Community
passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in
Luverne, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church
on Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler
officiating. Special music will be provided by Judd Holderfield. Burial will
follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home
directing. Visitation will be at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Monday, March
2, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM. The Bryan family request in lieu of flowers
contributions be made to the Pine Level Community Cemetery Fund C/O Carol
Wilson 1055 N. Claxton Avenue Elba, AL 36323.
Hughie will be remembered by those who knew him best, as an easygoing,
happy-go-lucky guy which seldom met a stranger. He was a hard worker,
spending much of his life farming while also being employed by the Coffee
County Highway Department. He learned at an early age the benefits of being
a good steward of the land, and developed a work ethic which followed him
throughout his life.
He leaves behind a Daughter - Lisa (Kevin) Brown, Jack, AL, Son - Chris
(Nancy) Bryan, Brantley, AL, Granddaughter - Kadence Brown, Jack, AL,
Grandson - Kavan Brown, Jack, AL, Grandson - James Bryan, Enterprise, AL,
Granddaughter - Tiffany Bryan, Coffee Springs, AL, Great Granddaughter -
Adlin Bryan, Enterprise, AL, Great Grandson - Kale Snellgrove, Enterprise,
AL, and Great Grandson - Brent Bryan of Coffee Springs, Alabama. He is also
survived by his Brother - Hubert Ray Bryan, Elba, AL, Sister - Margaret
(Paul) Powell, Andalusia, AL, and Sister - Sandra (Joe) Prior of Elba,
Alabama.
Mr. Bryan was preceded in death by his wife Sue Bryan, a son Greg
Bryan, along with his his parents Trudie and Wildon Bryan, Sr.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Bryan family.
