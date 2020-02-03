Ida Harris age 62 died January 26, 2020 at Covenant Hospice in Pensacola, FL. .Funeral service were held Saturday February 1, 2020 at Johns Chapel AME Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise, directing.
She was born on April 10, 1957 in Pensacola, FL, Jesse Lee Riley and Henrietta Riley welcomed Ida Davaughn into their family. She was the fifth of six children.
She received her high school education at Enterprise High School. Shortly after, she married her high school sweetheart, Ulysses Kincey Jr. From their marriage Hezron Rosheik Kincey, was born in 1976. She later met, fell in love, and married Earl Harris. Dr. Quianna Rashida Harris was born from this matrimony in 1986.
As a child, Ida was a member of Pleasant Shade Baptist Church, Enterprise. Later she became a member of Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise, where she sang in the Young Adult Choir and was a member of the Young Women’s Progressive Club. In Florida, she served at St. John Divine Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents Jesse and Henrietta Riley, sister Millie JoAnn Stanley, brother Douglas Stanley, and niece Debra Benjamin.
She is survived her children: Hezron (Kanika) Kincey of Huntsville, AL, and Quianna Harris of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren: Jonte (Autumn) Calvin, Terrell Kincey, Ty-Yeir Kincey, Terence Brady, Kennedy Kincey, and Hezron Kincey Jr. (all of Huntsville except Terence who is in San Antonio, TX); great-grandchildren: Joziah Calvin and Jiovanni Calvin both of Huntsville; siblings: Cora Oldham of Fayetteville, NC, Kelly Stanley, and Lloyd Riley both of Enterprise; and a host of nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.