Ida Lee Perkins age 88 of Elba, AL died recently at her residence. Funeral services were held Saturday November 14, 2020, at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory, of Elba.
Ida Lee Perkins was born on October 12, 1932 to the late, Lee James Summerville and Ester Mary Magalena Beard-Summerville in Steens, MS. She met, and married, Isiam Perkins, and added seven children to the union.
Ida graduated from R.H. Hunt in Columbus, MS. and Gibson College in West Point, MS. She retired from United Technology after 37 years of dedicated service.
Ida was preceded in death by her four siblings; and three granddaughters: Mesha Eddins, Rakia Stewart and Chekita Stewart. She leaves to cherish her life: seven children, Brenda Hernandez, Darnell (Jeanette) Perkins, Debora Richardson, Jaffee (Jerry) Eddins, Faye (Micheal) Fripp, Ike Perkins and Sinithia (Charlie) Gordon. She leaves 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 11 great great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
