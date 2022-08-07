Ilene Grant age 88, a resident of Elba, AL died life Friday, August 5, 2022 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery under the
direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 9, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to make memorials are ask to do so to Bluff Springs Baptist Church, c/o Shirley Bryan 6603 County Road 305, Glewood, AL 36034.
Mrs. Grant leaves behind daughters, Nadine Schloemer, Elba, and Sandra (Herb) Holloway, Glenwood; sons, Carldon (Debra) Grant, Wayne (Melissa) Grant, and Randy (Anita) Grant all of Glenwood, Larry (Jennifer) Grant, Jack, AL. She also is survived by a brother, Rudolph Harrelson of Moultrie, GA, along with thirteen grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Parker Grant, parents, Ada and Dewey Grant, by a grandson Joey Eagerton, a great granddaughter, Railey Grant, along with two sisters, Myrtle Marler, and Claretta Corley.
