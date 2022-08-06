Mrs. Ilene Grant age 88, of Elba died Friday evening in a Luverne Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hayes Funeral Home upon completion.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 12:16 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.