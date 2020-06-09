Mr. Irvin Wilson Amlong, age 96, of Glenwood, Ala., went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020 after a long fight with old age.
He was the firstborn of Clyde and Clois Amlong of Bethany, Fla. Irvin began working as a plumbing contractor upon returning from service in WW II and was a lifelong cowboy/cattleman. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Alabama where he continued raising cattle and working on his property. He also served as a deacon at Gillette Baptist Church in Palmetto, Fla. and Newbia Baptist Church in Elba, Ala.
He was known to family and close friends as a great storyteller, especially hunting stories. He was a hardworking and Godly man who will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held June 27, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. A dessert fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bethany Baptist Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 523, Parrish, FL. 34219.
Mr. Amlong was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Parrish Amlong, and son, Allen Wayne Amlong.
Survivors include his daughters: Lenna Kay (Paul) Gilmore, Beth Anne (Steve) Gilmore and Sheila Dee (Todd) Futhey; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and his remaining siblings: Ann Crawford, Oneco, Fla., and Ben Amlong of Jack, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.