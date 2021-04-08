Mrs. Ivey Grantham, age 96, a resident of Elba, Ala., died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 8, 2021, from the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Elba with Rev. Sam Totten and Rev. Sam Self officiating. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Bured Grantham; by a daughter, Wanda "Sister" Davis; by sons, Grady "Buster" Grantham, Benny "Pete" Grantham, Eugene "Snowball" Grantham, and G.B. Grantham Jr.; along with her parents, Mary Ann Anderson Ellis, and Renzor L. Ellis.
Survivors include her daughters: Polly Grantham, and Faye (Jimmy) Tillis, both of Elba, and Gail (Glenn) Gatlin, Jack, Ala.; sons: Dwyett (Marie) Grantham, Elba, and Henry Grantham, Phenix City, Ala.; 16 grandchildren, and numerous great, and great great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.