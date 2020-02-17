J. L. Parrish of Tifton, Ga died Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Church in Jack, AL with Lester Rachel officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery.
J.L. was born September 28, 1934 to the late Forrest and Ruth Lott Parrish. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome Parrish and sisters, Betty Parrish Bates and Sue Parrish Crawley. He lived most of his life in Nocatee, Florida with his wife, Virginia. He worked and retired from the State of Florida as a maintenance supervisor for G. Pierce Wood Hospital.
He is survived by wife, Virginia Parrish of Tifton, GA; children, Keith Parrish (Debbie) of High Point, NC and Carey Parrish (Carla) of Alapaha, GA; grandchildren: Brian Parrish, Sarah Parrish, Karen Parrish Somday, Jason Parrish, Matthew Parrish and Jacob Parrish; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Pleasant Ridge Church, 977 County Road 239, Jack, AL 36346 or Homestead Hospice, 110 E 10th Street, Suite A, Tifton GA 31794.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.