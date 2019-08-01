Jack W. Flowers

Jack Wendell Flowers age 77, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. Memorial services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday,
August 2, 2019 beginning at 4:00 PM with Rev. Roy Turner officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, August 2, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
He is survived by a special nephew - Tim (Melissa) Flowers, Opp; son - Adam Flowers, Montgomery, AL; daughter - Mona Flowers, Montgomery; and a brother - Butch Flowers of Pace, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Minnie Pearl Ellis Flowers and Clevester Flowers, along with brothers Carroll, Willie Ray, and Zephlin Flowers
