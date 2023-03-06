Jackie Rials, of Coffee Springs, AL died Monday, March 6, 2023 at the age of 72 surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory in Enterprise with Reverend Jack Chancey officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm and continuing until service time.
Jackie was born September 21, 1950 to the late Harold and Frances Adkison. She attended nursing school and worked caring for others.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years Jackson Rials of Coffee Springs, and four daughters Shannon (John) Wolfe of Enterprise, Symantha Smith of Troy, Wendy (Joseph) Donofrio of Troy, Stephanie (Nicholas) Wright of Samson. Seven grandchildren; Lauren, Emma Catherine, Caleb, Tucker, Cailey, Sawyer, and Sophia. One sister Debbie (Gary) Whatley of Grand Ridge FL, several nieces and nephews
