Jacqualyn Deneen Cooper age 54 of Baker, FL died September 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, FL. Funeral services were held Saturday October 5, 2019 at the First African Baptist Church, Florala, AL with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing.
Jacqueline Cooper (Dedee) was born July 1,1965 to James Jarvis Williams and Mildred Cooper and died with her family at her bedside. She is proceeded in death by her parents James Jarvis Williams and Mildred Cooper, four siblings - Willie , Billy and Ray Cooper and Regina Curry.
Dedee’s passion was taking care of her husband, cooking, dancing, being her own fashionista and enjoying life. She loved her children and grandchildren and being with family and friends.
She leaves behind her husband Joseph Armstrong (Vern), six children; Derrick Cooper (Sharice), April Perry (Nathan), Dorsett Cooper (Lanisha), Carmen Cooper, Trineka Robinson and Jerel Cooper. Fifteen siblings; Jean Stone (James), Emma Jones, Betty Hinson, Jesse Cooper (Edna), Otis Cooper (Vanessa), Barbara Cooper, Larry Cooper (Dorothy), Margret Sadberry (Myron), Frances Brannon (Ray), Angelean Cooper, Jackie Cooper, Carmen Davis (Tracy), Lavonda Broxton, Darrin Williams (Shalean) and Mary Christie( Ishaban).Twenty grandchildren also survive her, along with three close friends Amy Anderson, Claudall Marshall and Rodney Crittenden (Pam) and a host of nieces and nephews.
